Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons are inflated

This year's "Mount Rushmore's American Pride" float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature legendary rhythm and blues singer Smokey Robinson

Mount Rushmore float to appear again in Turkey Day parade

The 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is almost set to fill the streets of New York City.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on NBC

The characters you'll see on your TV screen floating overhead Thanksgiving Day morning will come to life tonight.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons become inflated.

In a long-standing New York City tradition, viewers line up for several Manhattan blocks and watch as cartoon characters take form.

Extra security will be on hand this year and the event will begin and end two hours earlier than normal.



Watch the parade on NBC and KTIV starting at 9 a.m. and with the encore at 2 p.m.