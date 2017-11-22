Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons are inflated - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons are inflated

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The characters you'll see on your TV screen floating overhead Thanksgiving Day morning will come to life tonight.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons become inflated.

In a long-standing New York City tradition, viewers line up for several Manhattan blocks and watch as cartoon characters take form.

Extra security will be on hand this year and the event will begin and end two hours earlier than normal.

Watch the parade on NBC and KTIV starting at 9 a.m. and with the encore at 2 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.