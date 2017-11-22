Top toys of the season - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Top toys of the season

(CNN) -

CNN Money released a list of the 14 hottest toys this holiday season.

There are many innovative options to choose from and many double as teaching tools.

From a do-it-yourself Star Wars Droid to a new Hatchimals toy and interactive Fingerlings, these products are worthy of a spot on holiday wish lists.

The hottest toys include:

- XPV Xtreme Skateboard

- Barbie Dreamhorse

- Fingerlings

- Hatchimals Surprise

- Jurassic World VR Adventure

- Mindracers

- Moonlite

- Nintendo Switch

- Play Impossible Gameball

- Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

- Tiny Arcades

