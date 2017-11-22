Top toys of the season

(CNN) -
CNN Money released a list of the 14 hottest toys this holiday season.
There are many innovative options to choose from and many double as teaching tools.
From a do-it-yourself Star Wars Droid to a new Hatchimals toy and interactive Fingerlings, these products are worthy of a spot on holiday wish lists.
The hottest toys include:
- XPV Xtreme Skateboard
- Barbie Dreamhorse
- Fingerlings
- Hatchimals Surprise
- Jurassic World VR Adventure
- Mindracers
- Moonlite
- Nintendo Switch
- Play Impossible Gameball
- Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
- Tiny Arcades