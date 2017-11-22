Le Mars man accused of fraud on insurance claim - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Le Mars man accused of fraud on insurance claim

LE MARS, IA (AP) -

Authorities have charged a northwest Iowa man with forgery and insurance fraud totaling nearly $29,000.

Court records say 39-year-old Scott Leininger is scheduled to be in court Dec. 4. He didn't immediately return a call Wednesday at a number listed for him in Le Mars. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Authorities say Leininger submitted false paperwork to back his claim to Homesite Insurance for damage he said his disability equipment sustained during a lightning storm. Court documents say the company discovered that the paperwork was bogus and didn't pay the claim.

