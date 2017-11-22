Mount Rushmore float to appear again in Turkey Day parade

The 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is almost set to fill the streets of New York City.

The 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is almost set to fill the streets of New York City.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on NBC

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on NBC

This year's "Mount Rushmore's American Pride" float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature legendary rhythm and blues singer Smokey Robinson

This year's "Mount Rushmore's American Pride" float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature legendary rhythm and blues singer Smokey Robinson. This will be the eighth year the South Dakota Department of Tourism float will appear in the New York City parade. The float features the iconic faces at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in western South Dakota.

Other famous singers have appeared on the float in past years, including Neil Diamond and Don McLean.

Rock `n' roll singer Joan Jett was to appear on it in 2013. But she was moved to another float after complaints from some South Dakota farmers and ranchers who questioned why the vegetarian and animal-rights ally was representing their beef-loving state.