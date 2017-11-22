Thanksgiving Eve Travel Forecast stays pleasant

A nice rebound in temps is on tap for our Thanksgiving Eve after a very cold Tuesday. A warm front will be lifting through the region and that will allow the southerly winds to kick back in. Highs look to climb back above average this afternoon, into the mid 40s with 30s NE, and upper 40s SW. Our warming trend continues right into our Thanksgiving as a ridge continues to build into the center part of the nation. This will give us pleasant and mainly sunny skies for the holiday with temps surging into the 50s. Friday will be the most mild day of the next 7 as SW winds really ramps up out ahead of a cold front. This flow looks to soar us into the upper 50s and 60s by Friday afternoon.

This will make for great shopping weather on Black Friday but I still think you'll want a jacket. The trailing cool front moves in late in the day and this will give us a slight chill for the weekend. Temperatures stay above average though topping out near 50° both Saturday and Sunday. Another warm front pulls into the viewing area to start out the last week of November with highs rising into the mid and upper 50s yet again. We then start a bit of a cooling trend with temperatures falling back into the 40s by the middle of next week. Conditions will stay dry and quiet through the start of next week with sunshine prevailing.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer