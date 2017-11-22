The 15th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children is meant to spark conversation about Native American children taken out of their communities, and placed into the foster care system.

The 15th annual Memorial March for Lost Children is underway in Sioux City.

Right now a crowd of people are marching down West 4th Street in Sioux City.

It's all to remember Native American children who have been lost to the foster care system.

The march is to show the need for Native American families to foster children.

This is the 15th annual Memorial March.

Wednesday morning, it kicked off at War Eagle Park.

By the time the march is over those marching will have made four prayer stops.

One at Jackson Recovery, one at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations, the Woodbury County Courthouse and it will all end at the Sioux City Public Museum.

At the Sioux City Public Museum, everyone will have lunch and their will be food to represent the lives of three Native American Children that died while in the care of Foster parents.

KTIV's Ashly Richardson will speak to Native American leaders and participants.