Try this alternative to cook your turkey quickly and evenly

Featured on NBC's Today show is a way to cook a turkey quickly and evenly.
Chef Jet Tila recommends butterflying or spatchcocking the turkey.
To do this, you remove the back bone and flatten the turkey on a sheet pan.
See a recipe that goes into more detail here.
