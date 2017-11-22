Try this alternative to cook your turkey quickly and evenly - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Posted:

Featured on NBC's Today show is a way to cook a turkey quickly and evenly. 

Chef Jet Tila recommends butterflying or spatchcocking the turkey. 

To do this, you remove the back bone and flatten the turkey on a sheet pan. 

See a recipe that goes into more detail here

Check out these other tips to make the best Thanksgiving Day meal from chefs and cooking experts

Do you have a tip or a trick that works great for you? 

