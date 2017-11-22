Unity Elementary Students receive free books

Every student at Unity Elementary School can be thankful for receiving a gift during this holiday season.



Over one thousand books were donated by Quota Club of Sioux City to the school.



Each student was able to pick their own book that they could take home.



The books were partially paid for by a grant from the Siouxland Community Foundation.



The Quota Club took on the rest of the bill.



"Every child deserves to have a fun book to take home to have for themselves and to enjoy reading for themselves." said Ann Hoeppner, Quota Club of Sioux City.



Faculty say the children appreciate the nice gesture.



But it also helps them in the long run.



"We have a goal here in the school to raise our fluency and comprehension scores by ten percent for every single kid and the best way to do that is for them to read outside of the school day." said Eric Kilburn, Unity Elementary School Principal.



Faculty say reading outside of the classroom also helps keep children learning through extended breaks in the school year.