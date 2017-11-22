Students deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Some Sioux City students have given to those in need for the holiday.



Mater Dei Nativity School students teamed with the Community Action Agency to deliver meals for Thanksgiving.



Each grade was assigned a certain food to bring to the table.



The meals were packed into boxes on Tuesday.



They were delivered to the families Wednesday morning.



"The looks on the kids's faces and the stories that they tell as far as being able to help somebody else out, it's worth everything that we can do. You should have seen when they were walking out of here they had an extra skip in their step just because they know the importance of what they can do." said Todd Roerig, Mater Dei Nativity School Teacher.



Eighteen Sioux City families received meals through the effort.