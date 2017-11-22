Colorado man arrested after being caught with 77 pounds of marijuana

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, November 19, a deputy stopped 34-year-old Darrel Wait, of Thornton, Colorado.

During the traffic stop, the deputy requested assistance from the Sioux City Police Department K-9 unit.

The K-9 indicated on the car and led deputies to execute a search warrant.

Deputies found 77 pounds of marijuana and other related material with a value of $450,000.

Wait was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Two counts of Possession of Marijuana,

Possession of Prescription Drugs, Drug Tax Stamp, and Prohibited Acts.