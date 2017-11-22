South Dakota's Streveler named MVFC Offensive Player of the Year

South Dakota senior quarterback Chris Streveler (Crystal Lake, Illinois), who has led the Coyotes to a 7-4 record and the program’s first FCS playoff appearance, has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year following votes from the league’s coaches, media and sports information directors. Streveler is the first Coyote to receive the prestigious award.

A year ago, in his first season at USD after transferring from Minnesota, Streveler was an all-conference quarterback who was named Valley Newcomer of the Year. This season, he has progressed even further. Streveler leads the nation in total offense at 385 yards per game, ranks third in total touchdowns with 33, and is the nation’s eighth-leading passer at 322 yards per game. He has broken USD records for pass attempts (390), completions (258) and yards (3,236), and is 379 yards shy of the Valley’s single-season record for total offense. His 3,871 yards of offense is a USD record and fourth-best total in Valley history.

“Chris’ play has been a major part of our success this season,” said USD head coach Bob Nielson. “He has been a tremendous leader for our program.”

Earlier this week, Streveler was named one of 25 finalists for the Walter Payton Award given each year to the FCS Offensive Player of the Year and that voting is currently underway. Streveler is one of two quarterbacks nationally who ranks in the top 15 in each of the following categories: completion percentage (66.2 percent), passing yards (3,236), total touchdowns (33), TD/INT ratio (6.6:1), and pass efficiency (152.7). In addition to passing for 3,236 yards, Streveler is the Valley’s eighth-leading rusher with 635 yards and his 10 rushing touchdowns rank third.

Streveler has accounted for 64 touchdowns in 20 starts at South Dakota (45 pass, 19 run). He ranks fourth on the Coyotes’ all-time passing list with 5,183 yards and is third for all-time passing touchdowns. This season, he quarterbacks the nation’s second-best offense at 520 yards per game, which would set a new MVFC record.

The Coyotes take on Nicholls (8-3, 7-2 Southland) at 3 p.m. Saturday in a first round FCS playoff game at Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, Louisiana. It is the program’s first postseason appearance since 2006.