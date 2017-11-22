$76,000 Thanksgiving dinner

The average American family will spend just under $50 to cook a Thanksgiving meal according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

But one New York City restaurant is selling a Thanksgiving package at a price that's 1,500 times as expensive.



You might not expect a steakhouse to hold the crown as the best place to be on turkey day, but at the Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City, they've got something no one else has the world's most expensive Thanksgiving experience at a total cost of $76,000.



Marc Sherry, Old Homestead Steakhouse co-owner said, "What we focused on is using the most expensive ingredients that we possibly could find from all over the world."



From $100 imported oysters to prized Wagyu beef lollipops that cost $475 per pound sherry and his staff pull out all the stops



The sweet potatoes have $1,600 an ounce caviar on it from the Caspian Sea.



"Our bacon, you're not going to find it in the supermarket, it's the most expensive bacon in the world," Sherry said.



Cranberry sauce is infused with $800 orange liqueur. Gravy is infused with a special reserve cognac that costs over $3,000. and then there's the stuffing.



Sherry said, "For 76,000 I cannot chop up white bread and put it in the stuffing. This is made from sourdough from the UK that we've imported."



But if it's Thanksgiving, it's all about the turkey.



Sherry said, "The main dish is a farm-raised organically grown turkey. my turkey costs $105 a pound. It's not a Butterball."



And the Thanksgiving package doesn't stop there. It also includes 4 tickets to Hamilton, a $7,500 shopping spree on Fifth Avenue, a two-night stay at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel overlooking Central Park, a horse-drawn carriage ride, and to top it all off an Oolease Nardahn watch that costs over $20,000.



"Not only is this a culinary extravaganza, it's a cornucopia of inedible amenities," Sherry said. "But not right now, not right now."



Believe it or not, Old Homestead says it sold seven of their Thanksgiving packages last year at $50,000 each.