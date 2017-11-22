Five Siouxland players named first-team All-State volleyball squ - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Five Siouxland players named first-team All-State volleyball squads

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Western Christian's Ashtyn Veerbeek made the Elite All-State volleyball team.

Northwest Iowa volleyball teams came away with four runner-up finishes at the state tournament. Wednesday, the all-state teams were announced by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Here are the first team picks from Siouxland. Sgt. Bluff-Luton senior Kylee Christensen made the Class 4A team. In 3A, Sioux Center's Alexis Toering is a first team selection.

In 2A, Western Christian's Ashtyn Veerbeek and Unity Christian's Corrina Timmermans were first team picks. Veerbeek also was named to the Elite All-State team, which includes the nine best players, regardless of school size.

Gehlen Catholic junior Katie Peters made the first team in Class 1A. To see the entire All-State teams, go here.http://ighsau.org/2017/11/22/2017-igca-all-state-volleyball-team/

