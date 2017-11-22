Hawkeyes look for third straight win over Nebraska

Iowa will try to win the Heroes Trophy for the third straight year on Friday.

When Iowa visits Nebraska Friday, they'll have combined to lose five straight games. The Huskers are on a three-game skid and Iowa has lost two in a row. At 6-5, the Hawkeyes are trying to improve their bowl position.

Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, this series is tied at three wins apiece. The visiting team has won four of the last six meetings, but Iowa has won the last two games, including a 40-10 win in Iowa City last year.

Nebraska's defense ranks 98th overall, while Iowa's offense ranks 117th. So, can a team that can't score beat a team that can't stop anybody?

"They're a storied program in college football," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. "They've got a lot of pride and we expect nothing but their best shot. Defensively they present a little bit of a challenge for us with a '34' scheme."

"If that's not reason enough for you to be prepared or be excited about the opportunity we have on Friday, maybe football isn't for those people," said Iowa senior defensive end Parker Hesse. "The good thing is we have a team full of guys who are excited about that and like to play the game."

Iowa and Nebraska kickoff at 3 o'clock Friday in Lincoln. The Hawkeyes are favored by three points.