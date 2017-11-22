Memorial March for Lost Children takes place in Sioux City

For the past 15 years, the day before Thanksgiving has held a lot of meaning for the Native American community in Siouxland.

The goal of the Memorial March for Lost Children is to raise awareness for Native American children that have been lost to the foster care system.

"There's others that have been lost, not only Native children, but others and, I would gather that some people come to represent them. It's an interesting collaboration we have here and it's because of children and for children," says Frank LaMere, co-founder of the Memorial March for Lost Children.

The march was created 15 years ago after three Native American children died from abuse suffered while in the foster care system.

Fast forward to today, and while a lot has changed, the Native American community still wants to see more progress.

"What I would like to see in the future is what we talked about today, a sweat lodge here for our community, when we have a death when we want to have a gathering, a prayer for people. There is a program called Motherhood/Fatherhood sacred that has been around for 17 years, I would like to integrate that into our system here with not just the Native fathers but, all fathers of color," says

Terry Medina, a Father Marching for Children lost in the foster care system.

Community leaders have stepped forward to be apart of the Memorial March for Lost Children's mission.

"The impressive part is that we're able to do it peacefully and come to a resolution and, that's kind of unusual in today's society so, what I think is the nicest thing is all of us working together, collaborating and coming up with solutions," says Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew.

Bringing a new era to the foster care system for Native American children.