Hawkeyes salvage win over UAB in Cayman Islands Classic

Jordan Bohannon made six 3-pointers and scored 30 points, Tyler Cook added 29 points and Iowa snapped a two-game losing streak at the Cayman Islands Classic with a 95-85 victory over UAB on Wednesday.

The sophomores set career highs in scoring to help Iowa win the seventh-place game. Cook hit 8 of 11 field goals and 13 of 16 free throws in topping his previous high of 24 points. Bohannon was 9-of-12 shooting, including 6 of 8 from distance, and sank all six of his free throws to best his 25 points in Iowa's final game last season.

Luka Garza added 14 points and seven rebounds for Iowa (4-2), while Isaiah Moss scored 12.

"It always feels good when you can take home something positive away from the trip," said Cook. "Obviously we feel like we didn't play our best game, really all three games, especially in the first two, but we got something good to take home from it."

"We battled pretty hard. It was a good UAB team and we were happy we got the win," said Bohannon. "We had two tough games. We knew we had to bounce back and try to get a win here. We were just glad we came out on top tonight."

Iowa will visit Virginia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night.