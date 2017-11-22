Sioux City Police search for suspect after several businesses ha - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Police search for suspect after several businesses had rocks thrown at windows

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Police Department is asking for your help tonight after several buildings were damaged after rocks were thrown at multiple business windows. 

Sioux City Police estimate 10 thousand dollars in damage has been done to the IRS Building, the Social Security building, Apple Tree Daycare and another private business. 

Police say they believe they are all connected. 

Police say they do have a description of a male appearing to be in his 50's that was seen in the area last night. 

Police are asking anyone who may have any information to contact them.

