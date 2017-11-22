Quiet holiday travel for Siouxland's Thanksgiving

It was a cold morning start that saw Sioux City dip to 9 degrees giving us the first time we reached single digits this season and the coldest temperature we've had since February 9th!

We did rebound some by the afternoon with 30s for central and eastern Siouxland but low 50s for O'Neill, NE.

We'll now see a nice warming trend over the next couple of days that will leave tonight's lows 20 degrees warmer than this morning.

Highs for Thanksgiving afternoon will push into the mid 50s for central Siouxland and 60s will be possible in the western parts of the viewing area.

Friday will become breezy as more of us will have a chance of hitting the low 60s.

A little cooling comes our way for the weekend but temps that top out in the 50s will still be above average.

Monday has the chance of giving us another 60-degree reading before we cool things down starting Tuesday.

In fact, Tuesday morning could give us a slight chance of a light mix which at this point is the only chance of precipitation in our 7-day forecast.