Goodwill in Storm Lake is looking to register 50 or more children for their annual Shoe and Mitten Party on Sunday, December 3.

Participants can receive a brand new pair of shoes, a pack of socks, a warm pair of mittens and a winter hat.

If you or someone you know have children between the ages of 5 and 11 who are in need of warm clothes for the winter, register at the Storm Lake Goodwill located on 229 W. Milwaukee Ave.