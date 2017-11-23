South Dakota county official questions conflict of interest

More than half of a southeast South Dakota county's commissioners have asked to be investigated for possible conflicts of interest with the approval of several hog confinements.

Yankton County Commissioner Ray Epp said during a meeting he's aware of concerns about his connection to the South Dakota Pork Producers Council. He sits on the council's Board of Directors.

Epp says he's asked whether his involvement with the industry group poses a conflict of interest for approving local hog farms.

Commissioners Todd Woods and Don Kettering made similar requests three weeks ago. The county commission has only five members.

State's Attorney Rob Klimisch says the South Dakota Attorney General's office has been contacted and a resolution is expected in the coming weeks.

