EPA rejects petitions to change Renewable Fuel Standard

The Environmental Protection Agency has rejected petitions to change the Renewable Fuel Standard.

It is bringing a sigh of relief to many ethanol producers and corn growers across Siouxland.

The Renewable Fuel Standard is a federal program that requires transportation fuel sold in the United States to contain a minimum volume of renewable fuels.

In its decision the Agency writes: "In evaluating this matter, E-P-A's primary consideration was whether or not a change in the point of obligation would improve the effectiveness of the program to achieve Congress's goals. E-P-A does not believe the petitioners or commenters on the matter have demonstrated that this would be the case."

Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa has released a statement on the decision saying in part: "This is the right policy conclusion and I'm glad to see it happening. This decision puts the issue to bed, and certainty is so important. It's a decision from the E-P-A that sides with the integrity of the R-F-S."

Monte Shaw, Executive Director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association has also released a statement: "We commend the EPA for maintaining the stability of the RFS by officially rejecting any change to the point of obligation. The RFS is working and obligated parties have had 10 years to acclimate their business models to the program."

Senator Joni Ernst late tonight also issuing a statement: "As I have said before, these assurances are a win for Iowans. I am grateful that the Administration is keeping its pledge to rural America to advance the full potential of the RFS, and I will continue to work tirelessly to protect and defend the RFS."