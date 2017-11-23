Akron Police search for man who attempted to lure children into car

Police in a small community in Plymouth County, Iowa continue their search for a man they say tried to lure children into his vehicle.

Akron Police say one week ago today a man pulled up along side a home at the 500 block of Dakota Street where a group of children were playing.

That's where police say the man asked the kids to come to his car to see a rock he had inside.

The children instead ran inside one of the homes to tell a parent who called the police.

The man is described as a white and heavyset, with dark hair and a beard.

He is said to be in his mid 30's to mid 40's.

His vehicle is described as a dark-colored car and a body similar to a Ford Focus.

If you have information on the case, you are asked to call Chief William Young at 712-552-7016, or the Le Mars Communications Center at 712-546-8191.

