Akron Police search for man who attempted to lure children into - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Akron Police search for man who attempted to lure children into car

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) -

Police in a small community in Plymouth County, Iowa continue their search for a man they say tried to lure children into his vehicle. 

Akron Police say one week ago today a man pulled up along side a home at the 500 block of Dakota Street where a group of children were playing. 

That's where police say the man asked the kids to come to his car to see a rock he had inside. 

The children instead ran inside one of the homes to tell a parent who called the police. 

The man is described as a white and heavyset, with dark hair and a beard. 

He is said to be in his mid 30's to mid 40's. 

His vehicle is described as a dark-colored car and a body similar to a Ford Focus.

If you have information on the case, you are asked to call Chief William Young at 712-552-7016, or the Le Mars Communications Center at 712-546-8191. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.