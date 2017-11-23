Support Siouxland Soldiers looking for care packaging volunteers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Support Siouxland Soldiers are looking for volunteers this holiday season to help pack care packages for soldiers.
Packing would be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday at 1551 Indian Hills Drive, Suite 102.
Along with volunteers, Support Siouxland Soldiers is also looking for donations for the care packages.
Items that can be donated include:
- Christmas decorations
- Beef Jerkey
- Protein bars
- Tuna Pouches
- Crossword Puzzles
- Hard Candy
- Powdered Drink Mix
- Trail Mix
- Sunflower Seeds
- Travel Size Games
- Thumb Drives
- Batteries
For more information on how to volunteer or to donate, call 712-541-8020 or visit their website.