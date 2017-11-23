Support Siouxland Soldiers looking for care packaging volunteers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Support Siouxland Soldiers looking for care packaging volunteers

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Support Siouxland Soldiers are looking for volunteers this holiday season to help pack care packages for soldiers. 

Packing would be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday at 1551 Indian Hills Drive, Suite 102. 

Along with volunteers, Support Siouxland Soldiers is also looking for donations for the care packages. 

Items that can be donated include:

  • Christmas decorations
  • Beef Jerkey
  • Protein bars
  • Tuna Pouches
  • Crossword Puzzles
  • Hard Candy
  • Powdered Drink Mix
  • Trail Mix
  • Sunflower Seeds
  • Travel Size Games
  • Thumb Drives
  • Batteries

For more information on how to volunteer or to donate, call  712-541-8020 or visit their website

