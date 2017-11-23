Support Siouxland Soldiers looking for care packaging volunteers

Support Siouxland Soldiers are looking for volunteers this holiday season to help pack care packages for soldiers.

Packing would be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday at 1551 Indian Hills Drive, Suite 102.

Along with volunteers, Support Siouxland Soldiers is also looking for donations for the care packages.

Items that can be donated include:

Christmas decorations

Beef Jerkey

Protein bars

Tuna Pouches

Crossword Puzzles

Hard Candy

Powdered Drink Mix

Trail Mix

Sunflower Seeds

Travel Size Games

Thumb Drives

Batteries

For more information on how to volunteer or to donate, call 712-541-8020 or visit their website.