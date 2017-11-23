NW Iowa receives millions in water quality loans - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NW Iowa receives millions in water quality loans

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Several northwest Iowa communities are among 26 in the state to be awarded low-interest water quality loans, totaling more than $82.8 million.

The loans come by way of the Iowa Finance Authority and Department of Natural Resources Revolving Fund

Sioux Rapids received a little more than $1.5 million for water treatment and source improvements.

Armstrong will receive $238,000, also for planning and design of improvements to it's water treatment system.

Algona will receive just under $2.4 million for work on its sewer system.

Planning and design loans are zero percent loans that assist with the first phase of project expenses.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.