NW Iowa receives millions in water quality loans

Several northwest Iowa communities are among 26 in the state to be awarded low-interest water quality loans, totaling more than $82.8 million.

The loans come by way of the Iowa Finance Authority and Department of Natural Resources Revolving Fund

Sioux Rapids received a little more than $1.5 million for water treatment and source improvements.

Armstrong will receive $238,000, also for planning and design of improvements to it's water treatment system.

Algona will receive just under $2.4 million for work on its sewer system.

Planning and design loans are zero percent loans that assist with the first phase of project expenses.

