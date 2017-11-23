Chuck Long to meet fans in Sioux City on Nov. 29

A former Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback legend will be in Sioux City next week.

College Football Hall of Famer Chuck Long will meet and greet fans while signing copies of his new biography, Destined for Greatness, from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29 at the Sioux City Scheels, 4400 Sergeant Rd.

Long was inducted in the College Football hall of Fame in 1999 and the Iowa Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.

A three-time First-team All Big 10 selection, Long was a Consensus All-American in 1985 and a Heisman Runner-up for the Hawkeyes and coach Hayden Fry.

That year the Hawkeyes were ranked No. 1 in the country and won their first Big 10 title in 27 years. In 1985 Long won the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback, and Maxwell Award as the nation's best all-around player.

He finished his career 35-13-1, holding virtually every single Iowa passing record when he graduated.