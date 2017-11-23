Family of Galva, IA soldier to receive Honor Flag on Friday

The family of a northwest, Iowa soldier who died following a battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) will be presented an Honor and Remember flag on Friday.

A member of the Iowa Army National Guard, Sergeant Dillion Naslund of Galva, Iowa died Dec. 10, 2012.

He was deployed to Iraq on June 4, 2007, serving in front line combat duty until May of 2008. On August 2, 2010, he was deployed to Afghanistan, where he served until Sept. 8, 2011.

The flag presentation to Naslund's family will be held from 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. in the University of Nebraska Student Union Colonial Room.

The Honor and Remember Nebraska Chapter presents special flags to families of the fallen as a symbol of gratitude of the sacrifice of military members who are killed in combat.

The flag is inscribed with the service members' name, date of birth and death and place of death.

This will be the 135th flag the chapter has presented.