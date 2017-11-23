Mild and sunny Turkey Day for Siouxland

Happy Thanksgiving!! More warming is in store for our Turkey Day thanks to warm front that has moved through the region. Temperatures climbed closer to seasonable levels Wednesday afternoon but are expected to climb much above average this afternoon. Highs look to surge toward 60° later on this afternoon with some of us across western Siouxland potentially climbing above that. NE of Sioux City, temperatures look to rise back into the lower 50s. Sunshine will prevail as a ridge of high pressure has been building in but a cold front will approach the area tonight and will move through later on our Black Friday.

Even more warmth will be felt out ahead of the boundary so conditions are shaping up to be quite mild for shopping with temps climbing back into the upper 50s and 60s tomorrow afternoon. The breeze will start to increase out of the NW behind the front which will usher in some cooler air by this weekend. Highs look to stay above average but fall back into the 50s. We quickly rebound though as we kick-start the last week of November as another warm front lifts in. This will bring us back toward 60° Monday along with partly cloudy skies. The trailing cold front is slated to move in Tuesday morning which could spark up a few rain/snow showers but chances are looking rather slim. Drier air then works in to the region mid-week with the above average temperatures continuing.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer