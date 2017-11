Children in Siouxland will get to meet Santa Claus, thanks to the Junior League of Sioux City.

The group will host their annual 'Santa Day' from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 316 W. 7th St.

Children will be able to take a free photo with Santa Claus himself.

The Junior League of Sioux City is committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.