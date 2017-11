Some needy folks in Siouxland will have a new form of transportation, thanks to the Le Mars Police Department.

The department donated 50 bikes to the Sioux Falls Penitentiary, where they will be refurbished and given to the needy.

The department also made some local donations, including to the Goodwill Industries.

Also lending a hand was the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, who helped take the bikes to Sioux Falls.