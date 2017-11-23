UPDATE: 2 dead following fire in Missouri Valley, IA

UPDATE:

Missouri Valley Police Chief Edward Murray is confirming two people have died following a deadly building fire in downtown Missouri Valley Thursday morning.

Murray says autopsies have been ordered for the victims, which he says was burned beyond recognition.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A Missouri Valley man who lived in one of the downtown buildings gutted by today's fire is unaccounted for, this according to witnesses.

The origin of the fire is still unknown. There is still no word of any injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Authorities from several fire jurisdictions are battling a major blaze in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

WOWT News in Omaha is reporting crews arrived to smoke and heavy flames.

First Responders include crews from Nebraska.

There was no word on any injuries. The origin of the blaze is still not know.

The fire was reported at 304 East Erie Street, located in the heart of the downtown business district.

The street is shut down, and all traffic has been diverted.

A crew from WOWT is now on location.

We will bring you update as they become available.