UPDATE: Missouri Valley man unaccounted for following downtown f - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Missouri Valley man unaccounted for following downtown fire

Posted:
Courtesy: WOWT Courtesy: WOWT
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA (WOWT) -

UPDATE: 

A Missouri Valley man who lived in one of the downtown buildings gutted by today's fire is unaccounted for, this according to witnesses. 

The origin of the fire is still unknown. There is still no word of any injuries. 

WOWT News in Omaha is at the scene. 

We will bring you update as they become available. 

PREVIOUS STORY:

Authorities from several fire jurisdictions are battling a major blaze in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

WOWT News in Omaha is reporting crews arrived to smoke and heavy flames.

First Responders include crews from Nebraska.

There was no word on any injuries. The origin of the blaze is still not know.

The fire was reported at 304 East Erie Street, located in the heart of the downtown business district.

The street is shut down, and all traffic has been diverted.

A crew from WOWT is now on location. 

We will bring you update as they become available. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.