Child playing with lighter starts afternoon fire in Sioux City

On this Thanksgiving, a Sioux City family is thankful they are OK after one of their children started a fire after playing with a lighter

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a house fire at 4113 Madison Street, around 12-45 this afternoon.

All six people inside made it out of the house OK.

Officials say one of the kids inside was playing with a lighter when it started a bed and toys on fire.

The fire was quickly put out.

The damage to the house was minimal, and the family is able to be inside it tonight.