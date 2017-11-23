Child playing with lighter starts afternoon fire in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Child playing with lighter starts afternoon fire in Sioux City

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

On this Thanksgiving, a Sioux City family is thankful they are OK after one of their children started a fire after playing with a lighter

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a house fire at 4113 Madison Street, around 12-45 this afternoon.

All six people inside made it out of the house OK.

Officials say one of the kids inside was playing with a lighter when it started a bed and toys on fire. 

The fire was quickly put out. 

The damage to the house was minimal, and the family is able to be inside it tonight. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.