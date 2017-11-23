Gordmans to donate share of profits to local animal rescue.

Some Siouxland business look to give back this Holiday Seasons

Gordmans is supporting more than fifty nonprofits during "Giving Tuesday"

The retailer will be hosting events in each of it's fifty-eight stores on November 28. From 5pm to close, 10 percent of each store's sales will be donated to local nonprofit organizations.

The local nonprofit "Noah's Hope Animal Rescue" is one such beneficiary. The retailer has expressed it's commitment to the Sioux City area and hopes to provide an evening of fun and giving thanks.

The Sioux City Gordmans can be found on 5001 Sargent Road.