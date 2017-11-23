Gordmans to donate share of profits to local animal rescue. - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gordmans to donate share of profits to local animal rescue.

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Some Siouxland business look to give back this Holiday Seasons

Gordmans is supporting more than fifty nonprofits during "Giving Tuesday"

The retailer will be hosting events in each of it's fifty-eight stores on November 28. From 5pm to close, 10 percent of each store's sales will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. 

The local nonprofit "Noah's Hope Animal Rescue" is one such beneficiary. The retailer has expressed it's commitment to the Sioux City area and hopes to provide an evening of fun and giving thanks. 

The Sioux City Gordmans can be found on 5001 Sargent Road. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.