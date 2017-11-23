Irving Elementary receives a Recess Reboot

Irving Elementary will be receiving new exercise equipment

The gift is a the work of Mercy Medical Center and the American Heart Association.

It's all part of Recess Reboot, a project that aids to provide water bottles, jump ropes, and game to positively impact the health and wellness of students.

On Monday, November 27 and 1pm. The School will hold an assembly and Irving Elementary will officially present the new PE equipment to its students.

Today about 2/3 of kids and half of adults still don't get enough physical activity. Research has also shown that if a child is overweight by their 12th birthday, there is a 70 percent chance that the child will be overweight.

It's important that children develop healthy habits early. Unfortunately, many Schools do not have the budgets to provide their students with necessary equipment.

Irving hopes that this gift will allow their students to stay active and healthy.