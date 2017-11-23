Warm Black Friday with breezy conditions

Hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving!



The weather was fantastic as temperatures jumped 25-30 degrees over Wednesday.



That even meant record highs in both Sioux City and Norfolk!



Mostly clear skies will be sticking around tonight with lows near our average highs for this time of year.



Black Friday shopping will see temperatures in the mid 40s for the early morning hours.



Winds will pick up by the late morning as a cold front passes through.



Gusts will approach 35 mph in the afternoon. Highs will again be mild though as we reach the mid 60s.



We will cool down some for the weekend but will remain above average with temperatures in the mid 50s.



60s return Monday but another cold front will return temperatures to more seasonal values for the rest of the week.



The entire week looks dry.