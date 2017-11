Temperatures soared Thursday afternoon especially in western Siouxland.



Several cities reached the 70s on Thanksgiving and a couple even set record highs.



Sioux City and Norfolk both broke records from 1902.



Sioux City reached 63 degrees just besting the previous record of 62.



This was not a record high for Thanksgiving, however; that took place in 2011 when the city reached 67 degrees.



Norfolk shattered their previous high of 66, reaching 71 degrees today.