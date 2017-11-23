Siouxlanders hit the stores for early Black Friday shopping

It may be called Black Friday but, Siouxlanders are already out this turkey day looking for the best deals to score for the holiday season.

Some people even camped overnight to get a spot in line for the best deals.

"I came to Best Buy, I see people are just having lines and lines and I was just going to see if there was an end to the line to go in and get something," says Shopper Jawad Seadiqi.

Lines stretched around Best Buy before their doors opened at five.

People waited all thanksgiving afternoon to get deals.

"The sharp TV 50 inch for, I think it was, 198. There was like, I guess 20 tickets. I got number 18 so, I just made it here. I've been here since 12:30," says Shopper Alan Alvarez.

Most people waiting in line at Best Buy were trying to get their hands on a brand new 4k TV.

One Siouxland man has even made a tradition out of the early Black Friday Deals.

Each year Will Gifford camps outside of Best Buy for a new TV.

This year, just like every other year he was successful.

"About 4 o'clock yesterday I put up my tent and got my TV that I actually wanted, 50 inches, 180 bucks. The best deals I've found so far have been here at Best Buy, that's why I keep coming back every year," says Will Gifford

For most people in line, it was just the first stop during a long night of shopping.

"This is the first place we went, I actually shopped online before we came out so, we're just looking for a couple of things," says Pam Arndt.