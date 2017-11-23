Iowa looks for third-straight Heroes Game win

Week 13 of the college football season is rivalry week around the country, and it's no different for the Hawkeyes and Huskers.

The two teams have met every year on Black Friday since Nebraska joined the Big 10 back in 2011.

Iowa is looking to make it three-straight at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The Hawkeyes dominated the Huskers at Kinnick last season to a 40-10 win.

The Iowa offense scored two touchdowns in their first three offensive plays - a 75-yard run from Akrum Wadley and a 77-yard pass from C-J Beathard to Riley McCarron - to snatch an early lead.

The Huskers only touchdown of the game came on a 3rd quarter touchdown pass from Tommy Armstrong Jr. to Stanley Morgan Jr.

But this season, neither team has looked good as of late. Iowa coming off a bad home loss to Purdue and Nebraska dropping its last three.

"It's football so somebody has got to win and somebody has got to lose," said Iowa senior running back, Akrum Wadley. "If you lose just keep grinding, if you win just keep grinding, so we've just got to keep going and finish strong."

"It's a trophy game so we're playing for a trophy on the road," said Iowa junior defensive back, Jake Gervase. "It's going to be a tough environment to play in but we're looking forward to the opportunity."

"A good dose of the run, we've got to be better run defense, we've got to be solid and smart playing against the play action passes," said Nebraska head coach, Mike Riley. "Their zone running game is a good one, you've got to be able to fit the run and make the plays. Get off the blocks."

Nebraska owns the series 29-13-3.

Kickoff from Lincoln is at 3 p.m. on Friday.