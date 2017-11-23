Iowa State hopes to finish strong season at Kansas St.

The Cyclones are bowl eligible for the first time since 2012.

Iowa State has impressed in its second season under head coach Matt Campbell with a 7-4 record and 4th in the Big 12.

The Cyclones look to cap the season with a win on the road against Kansas State.

It was a record-setting day in Iowa State's 23-13 win at Baylor last week.

Allen Lazard became the school's all-time receiving leader with a 36-yard touchdown catch for the team's first score.

Garrett Owens field goals in the third and fourth quarter gave the Cyclones enough separation in the end.

Injuries on both sides will force a freshman quarterback match-up in Manhattan.

"Being concrete right now in knowing who they have and what they're doing at quarterback, I think that's really allowed them to settle in and play Kansas State-style football," said Iowa State head coach, Matt Campbell. "That's why I would say I think they are playing their best football down the stretch right now and it really centers around their quarterback play."

"I just like to win in any way possible and if I could help the team I would," said Iowa State freshman quarterback, Zeb Noland. "When I got here, it was a big transition, I'm sure it was a big transition for them with the players they had at Toledo to the guys they have here because we have some really, really good weapons."

A late Cyclone comeback fell short last year and K-State escaped Ames with a 31-26 win.

Saturday's kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.