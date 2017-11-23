Northern Iowa beats NC State 64-60 in Battle 4 Atlantis - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Northern Iowa beats NC State 64-60 in Battle 4 Atlantis

Posted: Updated:

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Juwan McCloud hit the go-ahead driving layup with 1:08 left to help Northern Iowa hold off North Carolina State 64-60 on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.

Isaiah Brown added two clinching free throws with 3.1 seconds left for the Panthers (5-1). Northern Iowa trailed by seven midway through the second half. The cold-shooting Wolfpack (5-1) were coming off an upset victory over No. 2 Arizona on Wednesday night.

Finally McCloud beat Braxton Beverly off the dribble for the 60-58 lead. Then, after two missed shots by the Wolfpack's Allerik Freeman, Klint Carlson drove by Abdul-Malik Abu with 13.7 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

Omer Yurtseven scored on a stickback to close the gap to two before Brown's free throws sealed it.

Tywhon Pickford had 18 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Yurtseven had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead N.C. State. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.