Black Friday camper receives generous gift from stranger while waiting for this years big deals

People in Siouxland have been camping out for some of the deals.

One man has been waiting in front of Best Buy since 4:30pm Wednesday.

It's his 5th year camping out. He comes to upgrade his TV each year.

He considers it a thanksgiving tradition.

"Everybody has their type of holiday, this is my type of holiday," said Will Gifford, Black Friday Camper

Gifford also adds the generosity of a stranger to his list of blessings this year.

While he was waiting in line, someone gifted him a 150 gift card.

"For someone to go out, especially during the holidays like it is is right now and Christmas coming up, to go take that out of his account to help us out, is a big blessing."

At one point, another couple joined Will, but they couldn't stand the cold and eventually left.

Leaving Will Gifford as the most patient and resilient of shoppers.