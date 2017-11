Diners at Rebo's had an opportunity to stock up on some basic supplies Thursday.

For the 3rd year, Rebo's set out to help anyone in need this holiday.

Tables were set up this morning, giving dinner guests instant access to some basic amenities.

"With all of us, the volunteers, we just want to help other people, and I am just thankful that we're able to do that. "said Angie Dunlop, Bettering Siouxland

Lots of supplies are available including boots, sweatshirts, socks, toothpaste, and even books.

If you are in need of any of these items, you are encouraged to help yourself to these items as well.