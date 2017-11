The Sioux City Gospel Mission was also helping to feed Siouxlanders Thursday.

The doors were open to anyone looking for a thanksgiving meal Thursday afternoon.

A representative of the Gospel mission reports that they served roughly 60 people Thursday.

"Well most of my family is all grown up and i don't see them as much as they used to. It helps me to come out and be apart of another family and help out. " said Casey Booth, Volunteer.

Much of the food was donated by local businesses.

Diner organizers say that one of their main goals was for people to meet each other and forget about their daily concerns.