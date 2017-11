Also Thursday, members of Sioux City Elk's Club served Thanksgiving to those veterans who have sacrificed so much.

The veterans along with their families were treated to a made from scratch Thanksgiving dinner.

Thursday's free meal has meant a lot to local organizers.

"It's always meant something to me, because they are so thankful to have somewhere to go, and food to eat. and people to be around. So, it's just a great organization and I've been involved in it for 30 some years, and they do a lot of great stuff and this is just one of them.", says Jennifer Schroeder, Vets Thanksgiving Dinner Chair.

The Elks Club has been serving their Thanksgiving meal to veterans for the last 19 years.