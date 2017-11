In Le Mars, Iowa, hundreds of local residents enjoyed not only a warm Thanksgiving banquet, but good company as well at the Rejoice Community Church.

The meal was sponsored by the church, area businesses, and volunteers.

For the past three weeks, volunteers had been preparing turkey.

Some turkeys were donated by locals. Siouxland Food Distribution out of Sioux City helped with food.

The church reports that roughly 600 people were fed.

200 of those meals were carryout or delivery.