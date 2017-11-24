Mild temperatures to continue for Black Friday

After a beautiful Thanksgiving in Siouxland, with even record breaking temps in Sioux City and Norfolk, more warmth is slated for Black Friday. Highs look to climb back into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Some of us SW of Sioux City may even climb above 70°! A cold front is on the move though and that will move through by the middle part of our day. This will switch our winds back around to the NW which will start to usher in slightly cooler air by this weekend. The breeze will be increasing as the cold front passes with wind gusts potentially near 35 mph. High pressure build in behind the cold front and this will give us abundant sunshine through Sunday with temps falling back into the 50s.

We then start to moderate yet again, to start off the last week of November ahead of a warm front. I think we'll see a brief return to the 60s Monday afternoon. Don't get too used to it though because that trailing cold frontal boundary starts a cooling trend into the latter half of next week. Highs look to dip back into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday under partly cloudy skies. A system looks to move to our south during the middle of next week but precipitation looks to stay to south of the KTIV Viewing Area. That means that our fairly dry and quiet stretch will continue.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer