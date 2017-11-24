Former USD football player charged in rape arrested on Thursday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former USD football player charged in rape arrested on Thursday

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -

A former University of South Dakota football player who was charged for his involvement in an off-campus rape back in October, was arrested Thursday. 

21-year old Dale Williamson Jr. was arrested yesterday on 2nd degree rape.

He was booked into the Clay County jail on Thursday on a $50,025 bond. 

Back in October, Williamson, Junior, was charged with attempted 2nd-degree rape in connection to an alleged rape that occurred at an apartment at 1112 Madison Street in Vermillion on October 22. Court documents are not available for yesterday's arrest, so it is unclear if the charge is related to the October 22 incident. 

20-year-old Danny Rambo, Junior, is also charged with 2nd-degree rape in the October 22 incident. Both men bonded out, and their court date for the October 22 incident is December 7. 

Documents say the victim, and couple of her friends, were invited to the residence to watch a movie.

The court documents say  both Rambo Jr., and Williamson Jr.,  were roommates of the person the victim was visiting at the apartment.

The victim's friends left the residence shortly before 10:30 that night.

The documents say both Rambo Jr., and Williamson Jr., left the room, as well. 

Documents also say that both suspects allegedly re-entered the room after the victim was undressed without her knowledge.

According to the documents Rambo Jr., admitted to sexual acts with the victim.

Williamson denied involvement in the incident.

