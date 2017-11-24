Findings of internal investigation at Iowa Senate over alleged sexual harassment released

The findings from an internal investigation into alleged sexual harassment in the Iowa Senate have now been made public.

The 'internal review document was made public by Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix.

The review was done at the Statehouse following a $1.75 million settlement with Kristen Anderson, a former Senate Republican Caucus Staff communications director who alleged she was fired hours after complaining of sexual harassment on the job.

The investigative report, issued August 15 by Secretary of the Senate W. Charles Smithson and Mary Earnhardt, Senior Aide to the Senate President, found both the current and past harassment prevention training 'ineffective'.

Regarding the Senate floor environment, Smithson and Earnhardt wrote 'many of the Senate Republican Caucus Staff members said that there is an environment on the Senate Floor with Senators making sexually suggestive comments or about sexual preferences.'

In a joint statement, Dix and Senate President Jack Whitver said of the release of the internal review: “Our goal in releasing the review is to balance two competing concerns. The first concern is to be open with Iowans about the workplace issues in the Iowa Senate. The second concern is to protect the confidence of those individuals who shared this information with an expectation of confidentiality. Redactions have been made in consultation with legal counsel to protect confidential and personally identifiable information. In order to improve the workplace culture, employees need to know they can share their concerns without those issues being shared publicly. Publicizing those individuals could have a chilling effect on the willingness of employees to make reports of future incidents.”

The internal review and memo from legal counsel may be found at the following link.