Siouxlanders hit stores for Black Friday deals - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxlanders hit stores for Black Friday deals

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Black Friday marks the start of the holiday season shopping rush. 

Siouxlanders were out as the day kicked off. 

"It's been great, it's been great. I've been in about three or four stores and lots of great deals," says shopper Cindi Prather. 

Siouxlanders say this year has been a little different than in recent years. 

"Actually, this year there are more people out shopping so, that's a good thing. You know, at the very beginning you'd have to wait outside through the lines but once you got in you always went zooming through, whereas this year I see a lot more people out to the mall," says shopper Eveline Pinney. 

Retailers have also seen the benefits from the crowds of Black Friday shoppers. 

They say this year has been a busy one. 

"Once we opened it was pretty steady for the whole day, I mean really busy but really steady. It slowed down through the overnight hours, obviously. We had some steady traffic through the night. It really never died off but it slowed down through the night. And, of course about this time of day is when it's kicking in again so we'll be doing some really big hours until about 8 or 9 tonight," says JC Penny General Manager Larry Morrison. 

Shoppers say it was good to see more people out and about shopping this year.

"I was surprised because it seems like it's doubled in shoppers," says Pinney. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.