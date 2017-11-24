Siouxlanders hit stores for Black Friday deals

Black Friday marks the start of the holiday season shopping rush.

Siouxlanders were out as the day kicked off.

"It's been great, it's been great. I've been in about three or four stores and lots of great deals," says shopper Cindi Prather.

Siouxlanders say this year has been a little different than in recent years.

"Actually, this year there are more people out shopping so, that's a good thing. You know, at the very beginning you'd have to wait outside through the lines but once you got in you always went zooming through, whereas this year I see a lot more people out to the mall," says shopper Eveline Pinney.

Retailers have also seen the benefits from the crowds of Black Friday shoppers.

They say this year has been a busy one.

"Once we opened it was pretty steady for the whole day, I mean really busy but really steady. It slowed down through the overnight hours, obviously. We had some steady traffic through the night. It really never died off but it slowed down through the night. And, of course about this time of day is when it's kicking in again so we'll be doing some really big hours until about 8 or 9 tonight," says JC Penny General Manager Larry Morrison.

Shoppers say it was good to see more people out and about shopping this year.

"I was surprised because it seems like it's doubled in shoppers," says Pinney.