Sioux City business helps to raise money for Crossroads Woman's Shelter in a unique way

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

One Siouxland store is giving back this holiday season in a unique way. 

Classique Closet in Sioux City is selling homemade "ugly" Christmas sweaters. 

This is the fifth year the store has been doing it. 

All the proceeds go to a good cause. 

Money raised from the sale of the sweaters goes directly to the Crossroads Woman's Shelter. 

The money will go towards a number of things at Crossroads. 

"Anywhere from their house maintenance to their supplies to their setting up the women so that they can transition out of the home then," says Connie Hansel, Classique Closet Owner. 

Classique Closet will have the sweaters for the rest of the holiday shopping season. 

